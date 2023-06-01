Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,447,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 71.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,172 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBK remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 733,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Embark Technology

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

