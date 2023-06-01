EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

