E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.40 ($11.18) and traded as high as €11.27 ($12.11). E.On shares last traded at €11.20 ($12.04), with a volume of 1,515,429 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.75 ($11.56) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.41.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

