Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 122,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,307. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.18. Duluth has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 27.9% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 640,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duluth by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

