Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Stock Price Down 2%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 350,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 207,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.