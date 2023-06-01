Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0717

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 billion and approximately $162.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00351314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013132 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,591,706,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
