Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.80

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 107285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $936.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,728,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

