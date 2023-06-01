Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 122,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,528. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

