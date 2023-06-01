Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,195,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 500,616 shares.The stock last traded at $23.48 and had previously closed at $23.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,727 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,104,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,755,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

