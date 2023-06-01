Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $275.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

