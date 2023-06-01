DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

DKS opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

