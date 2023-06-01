Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as high as C$5.48. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 4,595 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.43309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.18%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

