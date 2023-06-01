Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.