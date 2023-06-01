Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.