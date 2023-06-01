Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

