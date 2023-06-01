Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.31), with a volume of 121426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £470.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.26.

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Sarah McLeod bought 282,581 shares of Deltic Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,651.62 ($6,984.21). Insiders own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

