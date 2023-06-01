DEI (DEI) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,601.52 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00351145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

