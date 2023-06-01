Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $345.98 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.85 and a 200 day moving average of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.