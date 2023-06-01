DeepOnion Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $690,730.46 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,496 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

