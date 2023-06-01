Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 401,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $14.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $475.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,210. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $503.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

