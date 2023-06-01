Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

DCPH stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

