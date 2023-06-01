Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4,752.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.29. 1,329,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

