CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $69.06. 4,681,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,099. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

