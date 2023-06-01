Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 555,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,989. Cutera has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

