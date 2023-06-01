CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 854,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.