CTC Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

