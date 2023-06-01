CTC Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 384.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 98,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 206,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 695,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

