CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0005-3.0367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.76.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.