CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0005-3.0367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
