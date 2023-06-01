Critical Review: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.14 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.05 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.94 $213.82 million $5.04 14.53

Analyst Ratings

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cosmos Group and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75% Walker & Dunlop 14.22% 10.96% 3.90%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.