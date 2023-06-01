Critical Contrast: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Estée Lauder Companies and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 1 6 18 1 2.73 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $264.21, indicating a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 6.88% 23.99% 6.51% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Nanophase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $17.74 billion 3.71 $2.39 billion $3.01 61.14 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.59 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.00

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Nanophase Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

