Critical Comparison: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) vs. Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16% Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $700,000.00 16.08 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Red Violet $53.32 million 5.15 $620,000.00 $0.08 246.50

This table compares Amesite and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amesite and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Violet beats Amesite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

