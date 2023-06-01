Critical Analysis: biote (BTMD) versus The Competition

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare biote to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 91.18 biote Competitors $290.33 million -$110.28 million -1.74

Analyst Ratings

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for biote and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 215 568 822 46 2.42

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 90.13%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.32%. Given biote’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.39% -89.02% 21.35%

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

