CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. 1,053,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

