Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $13.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

