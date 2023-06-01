Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,701 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $244,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after purchasing an additional 497,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.48. 977,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

