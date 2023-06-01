Credit Suisse AG Sells 243,925 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $313,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.89. 2,462,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.97 and its 200 day moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

