Credit Suisse AG Purchases 244,443 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,443 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.38% of Zoetis worth $258,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Zoetis by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,523,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,884,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

ZTS stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.68. 960,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.