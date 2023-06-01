Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of S&P Global worth $384,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 338,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in S&P Global by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 137,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in S&P Global by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $370.14. 501,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,321. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.30. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

