Credit Suisse AG Has $294.22 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Intel worth $294,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,062,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,609,227. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.