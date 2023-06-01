Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $215,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.90 on Thursday, reaching $405.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,706. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $407.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,640 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

