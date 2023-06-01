Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Intuit worth $205,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 87,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 61,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Intuit by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.48. 927,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.52 and a 200-day moving average of $413.08.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

