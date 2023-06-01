Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,672 shares of company stock worth $1,075,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

