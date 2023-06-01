Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,672 shares of company stock worth $1,075,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

