Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $867,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

MUR stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.