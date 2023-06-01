Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Insider Activity

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

