Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $502.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

