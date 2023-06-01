Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

