Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. CL King increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecovyst Stock Down 4.7 %

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.94 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.