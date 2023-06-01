Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

