Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.53. 33,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 36,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$427.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

