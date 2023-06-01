Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $113.16 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $821.44 million and approximately $113.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,883,600,826 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,883,417,017.9294972 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28220982 USD and is down -8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $178,841,625.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

