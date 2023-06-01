Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Featured Stories

